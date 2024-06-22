Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/22/24

Friday was as pretty a day as you could want at the beach, but the fishing was just fair at best.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Surface Tension and the JC 2 both had a few flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. The Katydid went shark fishing, but was still out when I called.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck told us that spot and croaker have moved into the Back Bays. Tempt them with bloodworms or Gulp! or FishBites. When my boys were small, we used shad darts sweetened with worms or crab on light spinning outfits and had a ball catching these fish in Indian River Bay. Flounder are also in the Back Bays and live minnows or Gulp! will be your best baits for them.

Bill at Henlopen Bait and Tackle told us that Bill McCormick caught a 6.17-pound flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on a minnow.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.