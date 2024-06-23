Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/23/24

Saturday was the first really hot day this summer, plus we are coming off the full moon and fishing suffered accordingly.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Angler brought back some kings from bay structure. Only one charter boat went out on a Saturday in June just to demonstrate just how bad the fishing has been.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, they told us spot and croaker were caught during high tide, but the action was slow. Bloodworms, FishBites and Gulp! bloodworms all produced some action. A few small flounder were caught on minnows and Gulp! fished on jigs worked near the pilings.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck, they told us some keeper flounder and sheepshead were caught at Indian River Inlet. The sheepshead like sand fleas and the flounder will take white bucktails with a Gulp! twister tail.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.