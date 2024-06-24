Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/24/24

Sunday was a scorcher and the wind had small craft advisories up. The marine weather has those advisories up again on Monday.

I was not surprised when I called Lewes Harbour Marina and they reported no boats left the dock on Sunday. With the wind howling at 20 to 25 knots and the seas running to 6 feet you would really have to love a flounder to go out in that mess.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they said fishing was anything but red hot with spot and croaker and some short flounder caught on Sunday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said spot, croaker and kings were caught on FishBites from the surf. The blues did not show up as scheduled on the morning incoming water. All hope is for them to return when the water begins to run in on Sunday evening.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.