Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/25/24

Monday was another windy, but a bit cooler day at the beach. Small craft advisories were up so few boats left the dock and none ventured beyond the inlets.

Hook ,em and Cook ‘em sent us a couple of reports. The first was Dawn Gadberry with a 6.9-pound flounder caught on squid at the Old Grounds. I think if you want to go flounder fishing you should get the idea of catching four keepers out of your head and concentrate on landing a personal best. I would use a live spot with a circle hook on a fish-finder rig. Give the fish a chance to get the spot in its mouth before engaging the drag. You may not get many bites, but when you come tight, it will be worth the wait.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em also recorded a 91.9-pound yellowfin tuna for Mike Brady and a 19.3-pound dolphin for CJ Wally on the Undertaker.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.