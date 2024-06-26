Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/26/24

Tuesday saw fair fishing on a decent weather day.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid came back from ocean structure with 15 flounder. A private boat brought in one sheepshead and the Pirate King fished bay structure for kingfish.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, they told us of an unusual catch. One pier fisherman managed to catch a flounder on a hot dog. The flounder was undersized, but its taste was still a bit exotic.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the Inlet saw blues on incoming water. The fish hit bucktails with a white worm and metal lures. At night the North Jetty provides a platform for those who enjoy slinging eels for striped bass.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob saw some customers with a limit of flounder plus some sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.