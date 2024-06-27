Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/27/24

Wednesday was another hot and windy day at the beach and few boats left the dock.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that both the Angler and the Pirate King fished bay structure and found fair numbers of kings for their anglers.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported a 20-inch flounder caught by an angler fishing the pier pilings with Gulp or a minnow on a jig. Small striped bass and sea trout were also caught, neither were large enough to keep. Croaker and spot were taken on bloodworms or imitations by Gulp! or FishBites as well.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported blues caught out of Indian River Inlet on white bucktails during incoming water. Striped bass have been taken at night on drifted sand fleas. A few flounder have been caught on bucktails or minnows. Surf fishermen have had good luck with kings on bloodworms or FishBites bloodworm.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.