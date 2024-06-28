Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/28/24

Thursday saw a bit cooler day at the beach after a few storms on Wednesday night.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid came back from ocean structure with 15 flounder. The Pirate King and the Angler both fished bay structure and both brought back good numbers of kingfish. Captain Jason Taylor on Chasin’ Tail brought back six nice trout from bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported spot and croaker caught on bloodworms or imitations from Gulp! or FishBites. A few short flounder were caught from near the pilings on minnows or Gulp!

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle we learned that blues were caught during incoming water in white bucktails. Stripers have been caught at night on drifted sand fleas.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Bill Slayer brought in three yellowfin tuna. Flounder and sea bass action was slow.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.