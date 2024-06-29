Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/29/24

Friday was a windy day and very cool for June at the beach. The wind was out of the east and the ocean got a tad bumpy.

I drove down to 3Rs Road early in the morning in hopes of getting there before the east wind stirred up the ocean. I didn’t. I fished for about two hours with FishBites bloodworm without result then headed to the Inlet and while the current was incoming the blues were not.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Surface Tension took their party fishing for sharks in the bay. The Pirate King and the Angler both had kings over bay structure. The Amanda Lu ran to ocean structure and returned with 31 black sea bass. At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said fishing for spot, croaker and kings was good. The usual bloodworms, or FishBites or Gulp! worked as well. No mention of flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.