Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 06/30/24

Saturday was an interesting day as far as weather at the beach. We had a nasty east wind that kept a lot of boats at the dock, but the few that made the run to the deep said once you got outside of 20 miles the seas began to smooth out and by the time you reached the canyons, the water was smooth.

Hook ‘em and Cook .em said the Sir Reel made the run to the deep and brought back two yellowfin tuna.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park told us it was a bad day to be a spot anywhere near the pier. Lots of these fish were caught from the boards on bloodworms or imitations made by Gulp! or FishBites.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues just keep keeping on during incoming water at Indian River Inlet. White bucktails will catch blues to 30 inches.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.