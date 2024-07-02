Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/02/24

Monday saw rough seas and cool winds with charter and head boats tied to their docks.

Lewes Harbour Marina did have one private boat bring in four striped bass from Delaware Bay. No further information was given, but this is the first day of the striped bass season in the bay with a slot size of 20 to 24 inches.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was spot and croaker on bloodworms or FishBites bloodworms.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had pretty much the same report and that’s a good thing. Blues are still coming through the Inlet during incoming water. They are being caught on white bucktails with a white worm. Some keeper flounder have been taken from the rocks at the Inlet on Gulp! fished on a jig. At night, striped bass are caught on drifted sand fleas or live eels. The surf gives up kings.

