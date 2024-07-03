Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/03/24

Tuesday was a nice beach and fishing day.

Lewes Harbour Marina was very busy with their sidewalk sale, but took time out to report that the Katydid brought in 15 flounder from ocean structure. The Surface Tension had a 10.2-pound sheepshead from bay structure. Another private boat returned from bay structure with two sheepshead. Grady and Kale Falkowski caught a 29-inch striper plus two large sheepshead on Monday.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us one angler had 20 spot and 5 croakers for the day. A few short flounder were also taken by those who fished close to the pilings.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us Reid Padfield caught a 4.8-pound flounder from the Inlet on a minnow. Suzanne Martin had double-header kings from the surf at Herring Point on Monday.

