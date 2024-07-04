Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/04/24

The forecast for Wednesday was good so I was up at 4:00 and on the beach just south of Herring Point a little after 5:00 a.m. What a beautiful morning! Light fog hugging the water and no wind and no bugs. I only fished one rod with FishBites baited hooks and for the most part I held on to it. I had a few bites and I caught a critter I had never seen before. Turns out it was a striped cusk eel. And a young one at that.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported a mixed bag of spot, croaker and kings were caught on bloodworms or imitations made by Fishbites or Gulp!

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Katydid brought in flounder as did a few private boats. The Angler and the Pirate King had a mixed bag of spot, croaker and kings.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.