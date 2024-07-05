Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/05/24

I hope everyone had a great 4th of July. The fishing was less than spectacular.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that a private boat ran overnight and brought back five yellowfin tuna on Wednesday. Another boat had 12 dolphin on Wednesday.

Clint Colyer caught a huge ray after a 40-minute battle at Gordons Pond beach.

The Lewes Tog Club had a good trip on Thursday. They caught 4 tog, a 7-pound sheepshead, 2 triggerfish and a 41-pound black drum over bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported two keeper flounder caught on Thursday. Flounder are usually caught on minnows or Gulp! worked close to the pilings.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck said spot and croaker were caught in the Back Bays on bloodworms or Gulp! or FishBites. Flounder are caught there as well on minnows or Gulp!

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.