Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/06/24

Friday was hot and windy at the beach. Small craft advisories are up for Saturday just to spoil your weekend.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boats that ran on Friday were the head boats Angler and Pirate King. They fished bay structure and brought back kings and croaker.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said it was a pretty good day on the pier. Anglers used bloodworms, Gulp! and FishBites to catch spot and croaker.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me that blues came through the Inlet during incoming water and were caught on white bucktails with a white worm. Flounder have been caught from the Inlet rocks and from the area just west of the fence on the northside by using minnows or Gulp! on a jig. Stripers are caught at night on drifted sand fleas.

Kyle Andrew caught six nice kings from the surf on cut spot during outgoing tide.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.