Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/09/24

Monday saw decent weather and an assortment of fish from the bay and ocean.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had quite a few flounder from ocean structure. Private boats brought in an assortment of tog, triggerfish, sheepshead and ling cod from both ocean and bay structure.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was spot and croaker on bloodworms, Gulp! or FishBites. A few short flounder were caught close to the pilings on minnows or Gulp! fished on jigs.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues to 10-pounds were caught on white bucktails during incoming water at Indian River Inlet. A good number of kings were caught from the beach on bloodworms or FishBites. Stripers have been caught after dark on drifted sand fleas at the Inlet.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Bob had flounder and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.