Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/10/24

Tuesday saw decent weather at the beach and fair fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid brought in 16 flounder from ocean structure. Ralf Short and his nephew caught five keeper flounder over ocean structure.

Fisherman’s Wharf reported recent- tough fishing due to cold water and strong winds, but on Monday fishing was much improved with good-sized flounder caught by their customers.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they saw one 19-inch flounder caught by an angler who worked a jig with either a minnow or Gulp! close to the pilings. Spot and croaker fishing was very good.

The Captain’s Lady out of Bowers Beach had a good day on Monday with the George Kemfort party. They caught two keeper flounder, several big trout and lots of spot and croaker.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had sea bass and a few flounder on her half-day trips.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.