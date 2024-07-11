Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/11/24

Wednesday was hot and windy. How windy was it? When I stepped out of my car at Lewes Harbour Marina my hat took off for parts unknown. Fortunately, it got caught in some stones in the parking lot and I was able to save it.

The only boat that ran on Wednesday was the Katydid and they went shark fishing in Delaware Bay. Lewes Harbour Marina did report that Jules and Billy Mister caught five big flounder on Tuesday over Bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported fair fishing for spot and croaker in spite of the wind. The usual bloodworms or FishBites were the top baits.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said Chuck Thornton stopped by the shop to show off a 13-inch king he caught at 3Rs Road on Wednesday morning. Old Inlet also reported blues during incoming water on white bucktails with a white worm.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.