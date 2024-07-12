Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/12/24

Thursday saw rough water inshore and that cut down on the number of boats fishing the Old Grounds.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had some flounder from ocean structure while the Angler had croaker and kings from bay structure. A private boat brought back two sheepshead from bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported some croaker and spot caught on bloodworms or Fishbites bloodworm.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle recorded a Delaware Citation 12-pound, 8-ounce bluefish for Wayne Simpson that he caught on a yellow bucktail with a yellow worm from Indian River Inlet. Other anglers caught smaller blues on white bucktails with a white worm during incoming water. Tog have been caught from the Inlet on crabs, sand fleas and one 16 incher was caught on a white bucktail.

