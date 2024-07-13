Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/13/24

I will give you one guess what day I picked to fish this week. That’s right, Friday. Even when I heard thunderstorms in the forecast, I figured I could fish at Indian River Inlet and if we had a storm, I could wait it out in my truck. I got up at 7:00 a.m. and when I checked the radar, I saw I would be spending the entire morning in my truck. When I did go out later in the day, I saw water piled up deeper in low-lying places than I have ever seen, except after a hurricane.

I didn’t bother calling any of my reporting stations on Friday because the only way anyone could have fished would have been in a scuba suit. Not only were there small craft advisories, but there was also a flood advisory.

Unfortunately, Saturday is not looking much better with seas in the ocean running to 5 feet and more thunderstorms in the forecast.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.