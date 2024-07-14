Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/14/24

Saturday the rain held off until late afternoon at the beach and it only rained at the beach.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid returned with a couple of trout from bay structure. The head boats Angler and Pirate King had croaker and kings, also from bay structure.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said since the rain held off until late afternoon anglers were able to take advantage of the incoming water and catch some blues on white bucktails with white worms. At night, some striped bass have been caught on drifted sand fleas. A few flounder are available from the Inlet on white bucktails with Gulp! or live minnows. This will work from shore or from a boat.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was no boats left the dock on Saturday due to 5-foot seas in the ocean, but all are expected to sail on Sunday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.