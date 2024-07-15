Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/15/24

Sunday saw decent weather but fishing was still poor for those seeking flounder and sea bass. The good news is dolphin (mahi) did show up close enough to shore for small boats to reach.

When I called Lewes Harbour Marina, they were very busy, but took time to tell me the Bottom Line had dolphin and the Katydid had flounder and ling. The Surface Tension had flounder. Private boats brought in sheepshead from bay structure and triggerfish from ocean structure.

Breakwater tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said fishing was slow from the pier on Sunday with just a few spot and croaker taken. One angler fishing from a kayak at the end of the pier caught and released several big trout to 27 inches.

Old Inlet said flounder and trout were caught during incoming water on white bucktails. Eryk Lewandowski caught a big flounder from the North Jetty on a white bucktail on Sunday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.