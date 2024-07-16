Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/16/24

Monday was brutally hot at the beach.

Lewes Harbour Marina said several charter boats went shark fishing on Monday catching a releasing the big critters in the nearshore waters. The Katydid had some flounder and sea bass from ocean structure. A few private boats worked bay structure with sand flea baits and caught tog and sheepshead.

Frank Tucker fished out of Lewes on a friend’s boat. They fished near B Buoy and Frank caught two keeper flounder, his friend had one and Damon caught two as well to 20 inches.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us fishing was slow on Monday with just a few spot and croaker caught on bloodworms or Fishbites.

Old Inlet reported flounder caught from Indian River Inlet on minnows or white bucktails sweetened with Gulp!

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported the Captain Ike had tilefish and dolphin.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.