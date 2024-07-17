Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/17/24

Tuesday was brutally hot at the beach.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had 15 flounder from ocean structure. In spite of the heat, two private boats ran to ocean and bay structure and caught flounder from the ocean and sheepshead from the bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said fishing was a little better on Tuesday but the weather was still hot. Some spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms or FishBites and one keeper flounder was taken by an angler fishing close to the pilings with minnows or Gulp! on a jig.

Old Inlet said the good ole blues just keep on comin’ on during incoming water and gobbling up white bucktails. A few flounder have been caught on white bucktails fished close to the rocks.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.