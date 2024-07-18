Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/18/24

Wednesday was cooler at the beach, but fishing was also cooler.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was a slow day on the Angler with only some croaker to show for the day’s catch. A few private boats went out in the bay and managed to scratch out a few black drum, tog and sheepshead.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported a slow day with spot, croaker and a couple of small flounder caught during the high tide.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said that the bluefish remain active during incoming water as they have now for several weeks. White bucktails with a white worm remain the top bait. Croaker have started to show up in the slower water and will take bloodworms or Fishbites. Flounder may also be found in the slower water or in and around structure like the jetty rocks. They will take a bucktail with a minnow or Gulp! teaser.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.