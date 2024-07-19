Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/19/24

Thursday was a reasonably pleasant day at the beach and fishing wasn’t too bad.

When I spoke with Taylored Tackle in Seaford she said most of her customers were fishing the Nanticoke River and Broad Creek for blue catfish. She hadn’t heard of any real big ones, but there were plenty of smaller cats that were happy to eat bunker, sunfish, perch or various catfish baits.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic told me there are slot rockfish in the tidal rivers and creeks that will take peeler crab. Out in the bay, trout and croaker can be found over the oyster beds and they too will take peeler crab.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported a few keeper flounder caught from the boards on Thursday. Minnows or Gulp! fished close to the pilings is the standard way to catch flounder at the pier. Spot and croaker were also caught on Thursday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.