Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/20/24

Friday was as close to a perfect day as you will ever get at the Delaware beaches. The wind was light southeast and the sky was clear and blue I had a morning appointment, but right after lunch my wife Barbara and I were up on the beach south of Herring Point. My friend Roy Miller and his family were fishing just two spots down from us so that made the trip that much better. Just as we have been reporting, spot, croaker and kings were caught by Roy and I on Fishbites.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that the Prime Hook brought in a 100-pound yellowfin tuna.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms or Fishbites. A few keeper flounder were caught during the day as well. It seems that more keeper flounder are showing up in the bay every day.

Old Inlet said tog and sheepshead are showing up at the Inlet

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.