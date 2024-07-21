Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/21/24

Saturday was another nice day at the beach with a bit more wind out of the southeast. There was very little change in the fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Port-A-Bella brought in a 150-pound bigeye tuna and 20 dolphin on Saturday. The Angler found some porgies for her customers.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said a couple of sheepshead were caught early in the morning when the tide was high with sand fleas the bait of choice. Spot and croaker filled out the rest of the day with bloodworms or Fishbites the top bait. One keeper flounder was taken during the day.

Old Inlet said not much change on Saturday. Tog and sheepshead at the inlet on sand fleas and green crabs. Blues on white bucktails. At the beach, spot, croaker and kings on bloodworms or Fishbites.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle said stripers have been caught on eels at Masseys Landing.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.