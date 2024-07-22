Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/22/24

Sunday saw another good weather day at the beach with fishing remaining steady.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us that the Katydid had flounder from ocean structure. The head boat Angler caught spot and croaker from bay structure. A private boat used sand fleas to bring back sheepshead from bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported one angler caught two keeper flounder from the pier on Sunday. No word on bait or lure used. The usual spot and croaker were caught by everyone else on bloodworms or Fishbites.

Old Inlet said tog and sheepshead were caught on sand fleas from the Inlet. Lots of very small flounder have been caught recently from there as well. The beach gives up spot, croaker and kings on bloodworms or Fishbites.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said a private boat ran to the deep and brought in a two man limit of 16 golden tilefish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.