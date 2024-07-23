Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/23/24

The little rain on Monday didn’t hurt the fishing.

Old Inlet reported a steady bite of striped bass on Sunday evening for those who drifted sand fleas at Indian River Inlet. There were slot fish in the 28 to 31-inch class as well as those above and below that size. From the report it seems the stripers were keyed on sand fleas and nothing else could draw their attention.

In other news, DNREC sank two more boats at Site 11. The Ex-City of Baltimore fireboat Mayor J. Harold Grady and World War II era US Maritime Administration tugboat TD-21 are now resting on the bottom where they will become fish-attracting structure. Once again the funding for this project was made possible by the Delaware General Fishing License and the three-times matching funds from the federal excise tax on fishing equipment.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.