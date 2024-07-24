Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/24/24

Tuesday saw reasonable weather and decent fishing.

When I asked Lewes Harbour Marina how the fishing was the reply was “Terrible!” The Katydid had five triggerfish. A private boat caught six flounder over ocean structure and the Angler had kings over bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park described the fishing on Tuesday as slow. The usual spot and croaker, but most were small. Bloodworms or Fishbites were the most popular baits. Short flounder were caught on minnows or Gulp! fished close to the pilings.

Eddie at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that once again on Monday evening striped bass were caught on drifted sand fleas. The size ranged above and below the imposed slot. Blues came through the Inlet on incoming water on Tuesday morning and were caught on white bucktails with a white worm.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.