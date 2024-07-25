Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/25/24

A rainy Wednesday did not help the fishing.

Bill Buckley had a very unusual catch from his commercial fish pots 30 miles off the beach. He caught a Uraspis uraspis that happens to be an Indo-Pacific species. How this particular fish made it off the coast of Delaware, several thousand miles from its home water is quite a mystery.

Lewes Harbour Marina said Darren Sargo fished with Captain Jack Stewart and caught a 4.06-pound flounder from bay structure. Otherwise, the charter boats had a few sea bass and the head boats had kings.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park reported a slow day due to the rain. A few spot and croaker were caught between the rain drops.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was a slow fishing day. The Judy V had a few flounder and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.