Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/26/24

More rain on Thursday did not improve the fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina said no charter boats went out and the Angler had not returned when I called at 4:30 p.m.

The fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park reported spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fishbites with a few keeper flounder caught on minnows and Gulp!

Patty at Captain Bones said croaker, spot, white perch and catfish have all been caught at the Woodland Beach pier. The usual bloodworms or Fishbites for the spot, croaker and perch with cut bait for the catfish.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic told us decent sized trout and croaker have been caught from Bowers Beach and out in the Bay over the oyster beds and Reef Site 4. Peeler crab is the top bait in all locations.

Fisherman’s Wharf reported warmer water made for better fishing producing a few flounder limits on their head boat on Wednesday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.