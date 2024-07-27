Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/27/24

The National Marine Fisheries Service has issued new speed restrictions to protect right whales. For boats between 35 and 65 feet operating from North Carolina to Massachusetts the speed limit will be 10 knots from November 1 to May 30. If you feel this would be devastating to recreational fishing, please call 302-739-9283 and make your feelings known.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid fished bay structure on Friday and caught trout and triggerfish. The Angler also fished in the Bay and brought in the usual kings and croaker.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites. Short flounder were taken on minnows and gulp! fished close to the pilings.

David Farkas caught and released a 26-inch striper from the Northside Jetty on a live eel.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.