Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/28/24
Saturday was very nice at the beach.
Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had 12 flounder over ocean structure. Private boats brought in a mixed bag of flounder and sheepshead from both ocean and bay structure. The Angler had kings and croaker from bay structure.
Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us the spot and croaker action was steady with bloodworms or Fishbites the most popular baits. Flounder were caught on Gulp! and minnows, but none were big enough to keep.
Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that fishing at Indian River Inlet was steady, if not spectacular. Small tog and a few sheepshead were caught on sand fleas. The blues came in as scheduled on the incoming water and hit white bucktails with a white worm.
Rick’s Bait and Tackle said Massey’s Landing saw striped bass caught on live eels and a few tog taken on crabs and sand fleas.
This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.
