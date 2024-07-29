Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/29/24

Sunday was another nice beach day.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had flounder from ocean structure. A private boat fished bay structure for triggerfish and sheepshead.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park they described the fishing as spectacular! Lots of spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fishbites and even a few keeper flounder on minnows and Gulp!

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us striped bass have been caught at nite from the North Jetty on eels and sand fleas. A few of these fish fall into the 28 to 31-inch slot. Those who fish with sand fleas or green crabs in the rocks during the day can expect to catch a lot of small tog with the occasional keeper. Sheepshead are also in the mix with the tog. Blues still come through the Inlet during incoming water and still hit white bucktails with a white worm.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.