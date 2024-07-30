Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/30/24

We begin this report with sad news. Captain Dale Parsons has passed away. He was the patriarch of the Parson Family that ran Fisherman’s Wharf. I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to Captain HD, Captain Brin and the entire Parson Family during this trying time.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Angler head boat fished over bay structure and returned with spot croaker and kings. They also saw Marley Clendaniel catch the biggest flounder over both Tommy and Kara on Sunday.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said it was a slow day, but some spot and croaker were taken on bloodworms and Fishbites.

Eddie at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the bluefish continue to run through the Inlet during incoming water. White bucktails with a white worm remain the prime bait for the blues.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.