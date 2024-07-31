Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 07/31/24

Small craft advisories were up on Tuesday and to the best of my knowledge, no boats left Lewes or Indian River Inlet.

On Monday I did receive a report from Ocean City that the Kilo Charlie went 22 for 28 on white marlin during an overnight trip.

The Lewes Tog Club fished on Sunday and caught a lot of tog, but no keepers. They did catch 4 sheepshead to 7 pounds and 1 flounder.

Captain Gary from Pickering Beach stopped by the Bowers Bayside Bait Shop then launched his boat there. He returned with a very nice 50-inch cobia.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck said anglers returning from ocean structure are reporting the water temperature on the bottom is 47-degrees. There are keeper flounder in the Back Bays that may be caught on Gulp! or minnows.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.