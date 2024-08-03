Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/03/24

Friday was another hot one, but it’s August and it’s supposed to be hot. It you listen to some of the national weather people you would think we are experiencing something terrible. They should have been with me at the Laurel-Bethel Camp Meetings in August back in the 1950’s. No air conditioning, hot dinners every day and no indoor plumbing. Plus, fire and brimstone every night.

The White Marlin Open has increased the length of the tournament by one day. It will now run from Monday, August 5th until Saturday, August 10th. The reason for the extra day is the approaching Tropical Storm Debbie.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and the Bottom Line brought in dolphin on Friday.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing Pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us spot fishing was good and croaker action was fair with bloodworms or Fishbites the top baits.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.