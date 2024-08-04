Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/04/24

Saturday was hot and windy at the beach.

Fishing the White Marlin Open is going to be interesting. The marine weather calls for seas of 5 to 9 feet in the canyons all of next week.

We had small craft advisories up on Saturday in the ocean, but Delaware Bay was fishable for the Angler and the Pirate King out of Angler’s Marina. Both boats returned with croaker, kings and spot on Saturday. Lewes Harbour Marina also reported private boats caught sheepshead and triggerfish at the Outer Wall on sand fleas and green crabs.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em checked in a Delaware Citation 9.6-pound flounder for Kyle Neibich that he caught on a minnow out of Indian River Inlet. They also said two boats ran to the ocean early to beat the bad weather. They didn’t, and took a beating for just a few sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.