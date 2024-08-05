Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/05/24

Sunday was cooler, but still windy at the beach.

Top Fin with Captain Pete ran a half-day shark trip on Saturday with Kory Fite and his friends. They went 16 for 17 sharks hooked and released. The monsters of the deep varied in size from small to “I should never have picked up that rod”

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported it was a regular day on Sunday. Spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fishbites.

The Captain’s Lady out of Bowers Beach had a light rail on Sunday, but they caught a mixed bag of croaker, kings, trout and flounder. Kenny Shockley took over the leader board with a 5-pound, 10-ounce flounder.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues were once again caught on incoming water on white bucktails with a white worm.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.