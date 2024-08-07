Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/07/24

Tuesday saw the beginning of some unsettled weather in the ocean although the Delaware Bay remained fishable.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the head boat Angler had a charter on Tuesday and they brought back 117 croaker plus a few spot from bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported a slow day on Tuesday. Just a few spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle we learned that fishing at Indian River Inlet remained the same. Blues were caught during incoming water on white bucktails with a white worm. At night, striped bass have been taken on drifted sand fleas as well as live eels. A few small flounder and croaker are available in the slow-water portions of the Inlet on live minnows or Gulp! for the flounder and bloodworms or Fishbites for the croaker.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.