Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/08/24

Wednesday the unsettled weather arrived.

Lewes Harbour Marina had only one report. The boat Shooter caught three flounder. No information on where or what bait was provided.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, they told me a few spot and croaker were caught between the rain drops. The occasional short flounder was also landed. Bloodworms and Fishbites for the spot and croaker with live minnows or Gulp! fished on a jig next to the pilings for the flounder.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said striped bass are still being caught at night on drifted sand fleas or live eels worked at Indian River Inlet. During the day on incoming water blues are taken on white bucktails with a white worm. A few keeper flounder have been caught on bucktails sweetened with a live minnow or Gulp! Croaker are available with bloodworms or Fishbites the best bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.