Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/09/24

Thursday, we saw small craft advisories become gale warnings on the water with high wind advisories on land.

Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ’em reported no boats left the dock on Thursday and may not sail again until Sunday.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did report that eight-year-old Owen Sellers caught a 5.5-pound flounder out of Indian River Inlet just north of the Coast Guard Station on Wednesday.

Smith Bait in Leipsic said slot striped bass have been caught on peeler crab from shore at Augustine Beach during high tide. Croaker have been taken from the fishing pier at Woodland Beach on peeler crab.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported the blues continue to run through Indian River Inlet during incoming water and may be caught on a white bucktail with a white worm. Flounder are caught on white bucktails with Gulp! or minnows. Stripers are caught at night on sand fleas or live eels.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.