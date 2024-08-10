Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/10/24

It was just a tad breezy on Friday and the only reports I received were from land-based anglers.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said they did hear from some tog and sheepshead fishermen that a few of their target species were taken out of Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs on Friday.

Down in Ocean City, Maryland I watched a video of the White Marlin Open Crew trying to unload an 894-pound blue marlin from the Moore Bills. The fish had been loaded on the boat through the transom door and the tail was still sticking overboard. Try as they might, the crew could not get the tail of the marlin in the boat. Finally, they used the crane to pull the tail through That 894-pound blue marlin is currently in second place with the Stone Cutter in first with a 897.5-pounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.