Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/11/24

Saturday was a very pleasant day at the beach, but the ocean was still rough with the remnants of Debby.

Indian River Inlet has been producing some impressive flounder. First, we had eight-year-old Owen Sellers with his 5.5-pounhd flounder caught near the Coast Guard Station. Then Shawn Collins caught a 20-inch flounder, his first keeper from the Inlet after several years of trying. And finally, Michael Harahan caught a monster 13.2-pound flounder from the southside of the Inlet on a spot rig with a tiny piece of squid. A few weeks ago, I advised readers if they wanted to catch a big flounder they should use a big bait. Glad Mr. Harahan didn’t listen.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Angler had 100 croaker and kings on Saturday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.