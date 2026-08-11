Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/11/26

Dan at Dan’s tackle told us spot, croaker and kings were caught at Broadkill Beach on bloodworms, lug worms and Fishbites. Lug worms are half the price of bloodworms and seem to work just as well. Larger croaker have been caught out of the Broadkill River.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid brought in a catch of flounder from ocean structure. The head boat Angler and the charter boat Bottom Line had croaker from bay structure. The Lewes and Rehoboth Canal saw decent catches of croaker and spot plus a few keeper flounder. The flounder were caught on live minnows or on jigs with Gulp! crawfish. Sheepshead, tog and triggerfish were caught at the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers on sand fleas or green crabs.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Michael D had blues and Spanish mackerel.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report