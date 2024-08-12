Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/12/24

Sunday was another pleasant day at the beach.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid brought in flounder from ocean structure. The Surface Tension also had flounder plus some black sea bass and ribbonfish. The Jay Sea II got in on the flounder, black sea bass and ribbonfish action as well. A private boat had triggerfish from the Outer Wall.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier ta Cape Henlopen State Park told us there were spot and croaker caught on bloodworms and Fishbites on Sunday. A few small flounder were caught and released on live minnows or Gulp! fished on jigs worked close to the pilings.

The gang at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told me the blues did return on Sunday during incoming water. The white bucktail with a white worm once again proved to be their downfall. A few sheepshead were caught on green crabs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.