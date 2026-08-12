Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/12/26

The Griffith Lake Boat Ramp will close on August 17 and will remain closed while the reconstruction on the spillway for the Griffith Lake Dam is underway. The completion of this project is scheduled for December of 2027. Anglers may use Hearn’s* or Blair’s ponds until Griffith Lake reopens. *(Correction – it should be Haven Lake – not Hearn’s Pond)

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said spot and croaker were caught on lug worms and Fishbites at Broadkill Beach. Crabbing has been good out of the Broadkill River on chicken necks.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported larger croaker were taken from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on bloodworms or Fishbites. A few keeper flounder were caught on live minnows or bucktails with Gulp! crawfish.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck said blues of all sizes have been caught out of Indian River Bay on cut bait and metal lures.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report