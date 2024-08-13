Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/13/24

Monday was a beautiful day at the beach.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came back from ocean structure with eight flounder. A few private boats also had flounder from the same area.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us it was a normal day for fishing at the pier. There were a decent number of croaker and spot caught on bloodworms or Fishbites. Small flounder, but no keepers were taken on live minnows or Gulp! fished on jigs and worked close to the pilings.

Eddie at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said lots of flounder, but no keepers, were caught from the Inlet on white 4-inch Gulp presented on a jighead or white bucktail. Stripers were caught at night on live eels or drifted sand fleas.

Burt at Hook ‘m and Cook ‘em said sea bass bit better on Monday to go along with a few flounder on the Captain Bob.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.