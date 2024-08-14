Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 08/14/24

Tuesday was another good day at the beach,

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid brought in a few flounder from ocean structure on Tuesday. The Angler had good numbers of croaker and kings from bay structure.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us it was just a regular day of fishing on the pier. There were croaker, spot and kings caught on bloodworms and Fishbites. Short flounder were caught on minnows and Gulp! fished on jigs worked close to the pilings.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues came through the Inlet during incoming water and were caught on white bucktails with a white worm. Lots of small flounder were taken on Gulp! and minnows fished on jigs worked in the slow water sections of the Inlet. Striped bass were caught at night on live eels or drifted sand fleas.

Hook ‘em and Cook ’em reported the head boats had improved sea bass catches.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.